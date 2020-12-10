VIDEO: St Agnes' Choral Society spreading Christmas joy this December

THE SHOW will very much go on for St Agnes’ Choral Society as they prepare to spread some much-needed Christmas joy with two spectacular concerts to be enjoyed online.

The Magic of Christmas and The Christmas Story were both recorded in St Peter’s Cathedral with audiences able to enjoy the music on offer from this Sunday, December 13 from 7.30pm.

The Christmas Story will be released on Sunday December 20 from 7.30pm with a liturgical focus and will include a host of haunting carols, powerful poems that will evoke the true meaning of Christmas as advent draws to a close.

While the Christmas concerts are free for everyone to enjoy, the Aisling Award nominated theatrical company are hoping that people will contribute to their fundraising efforts as they raise much-needed funds for the Renal Unit in Belfast’s City Hospital.

In July, the company raised over £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support with their recording of Josh Groban’s Thankful in recognition and support of the tireless work of the NHS throughout the Coronavirus crisis. They are hoping their audience will be as generous this Christmas.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS: Leading soprano Michelle Hannaway

Chair of St Agnes’ Committee Gareth McGreevy said: “Everyone in St Agnes’ has been missing the camaraderie that comes with our weekly rehearsals – a camaraderie that has been so necessary to help us all get through this difficult year. We wanted to provide a safe opportunity for our members to make music together again, provide work for those businesses that we normally support and to spread some Christmas cheer to all our families and the wider community in Northern Ireland and beyond.

"We were blown away by how much we were able to raise for such a worthy cause in July, and are delighted to be have this opportunity to raise even more money. The Renal Unit in Belfast City Hospital has been vital for members of our company and so many people across Northern Ireland; we relish the thought that, in spreading festive cheer with our songs, we can also raise some urgently needed funds for the staff and patients of the Renal Unit.”

The concerts can be accessed via St Agnes’ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stagneschoralsociety or YouTube: http://tiny.cc/Stagneschristmas.

The society are actively encouraging residential, nursing and care homes to reach out to them if they are having any technical difficulties. Donations can be made to the Renal Unit via the Go Fund Me fundraising page: http://gf.me/u/y7xc2a