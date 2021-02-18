WATCH NOW: Virtual Open Day at West Belfast's All Saints College

WARM WELCOME: All Saints is a new school committed to ensuring the success of all its pupils

All Saints College in West Belfast is showcasing its high standards of education to girls and boys in the community with a virtual open day.

"Our curriculum guarantees strong academic and vocational choices along with more pathways for your son or daughter to remain in education until 18 years of age with progression to university or full-time employment," said principal Bronagh Farrimond (pictured above with pupils) in a message to parents.



"Our Virtual Open Day is now available online. It will give you just a flavour of what we have to offer girls and boys at All Saints College.



All Saints College 1000 mile challenge update! 70 miles covered yesterday...just 930 miles to go!🙂 pic.twitter.com/TcF4SWmFoi — All Saints College Belfast (@SaintsCollege) February 18, 2021

"There’s only one way, however, to really sample our excellence in education and that’s to make us your first choice."

INVITE TO PARENTS AND PROSPECTIVE PUPILS: All Saints head teacher Bronagh Farrimond

The All Saints principal added: "So my message to prospective parents and pupils is, go online, then talk to us and we’ll help you make the right next choice for you and your child in education."







