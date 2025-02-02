LISTEN: Award-winning podcast gives soap box to Belfast boosters

CHEF CHAT: Niall McKenna, author of recently-published cookbook What's It All About is first serving on the Irish Stew Belfast series

Award-winning podcasters John Lee and Martin Nutty have released the first of their exclusive interviews with the movers and shakers who have made Belfast a must-visit destination.

The New York-based Irish Stew duo recorded the 12-part series during the Belfast International Homecoming last autumn when they spent a week exploring the transformed city and providing its biggest boosters with a podcast podium.

First up on the 'Irish Stew Gets Lost in Belfast' odyssey was famed chef Niall McKenna who has now been followed by Jawbox Gin creator Gerry White.

For a full list of the upcoming chin-wags, visit the Irish Stew podcast page.

Branded as the podcast for the Global Irish Nation, Irish Stew "features interviews with fascinating influencers proud of their Irish Edge"

Listening to "Niall McKenna: Belfast Chef Knows “What's It All About”" at https://t.co/dvCq1vEAKd — Irish Echo Newspaper (@IrishEcho) February 2, 2025

Irish Stew struck gold at the Irish Pod Awards in The Society and Culture category and made the podium with a bronze for the Best Hosting Duo/Trio category.

The Belfast series, which will also include Terry Cross of Hinch Distillery, Julie Andrews, CEO of the Linen Hall Library and Suzanne Savage, singer/songwriter performing at The Duncairn Arts Centre.

The Irish Stew Gets Lost in Belfast series was supported by Tourism Ireland.