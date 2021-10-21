WATCH: Coláiste Feirste students’ artwork goes on display at An Chultúrlann

IT'S out of the art room and into the gallery for the GCSE and A-Level Art students at Coláiste Feirste who make a welcome return to the annual Coláiste Feirste art exhibition hosted by Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on the Falls Road.

The free exhibition, supported by National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, is presented in Dánlann Dillon, The Dillion Gallery and is now available to view, continuing until 25th November.

Every year the team at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich invite young, dedicated artists from Coláiste Feirste to showcase their artwork to the public. The pieces presented this year include artworks from A-Level and GCSE students across a range of mediums.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, said: “Everyone at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich is absolutely delighted to once again host this exhibition from the talented students at Coláiste Feirste.

“The artwork on show gives us an insight into the young people in our community and the subjects that inspire them to create their art.

“We are especially delighted to celebrate the fantastic artistic ability in our community this year as we celebrate thirty years since Cultúrlann first opened and was the initial home of Meánscoil Feirste.”

Gilly Campbell, Head of Community Arts and Education, Arts Council of Northern, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support Cultúrlann Mc Adam Ó Fiaich thanks to National Lottery players.

"Cultúrlann excel at engaging with the local community and we are really proud to see them partner with local secondary school, Coláiste Feirste, to present this wonderful exhibition of work from GCSE and A-Level Art students.”

For most of the students this is their first experience of having their work featured in a professionally presented public exhibition. Former Coláiste Feirste student Shakirah Ní Bhriain, who is now studying at the Belfast School of Art, Ulster University and whose A-Level work features in the exhibition commented: “Having my A-Level piece on display is really surreal as it was such a difficult thing to do, especially during the pandemic.

"My ceramic piece is called, Hanging On, and deals with issues around mental health and wellbeing. With all the hard work that has gone into it, it’s just so great to see it on public display, a real reward at the end of all the hard work.”

For full details of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich’s autumn Samhain events programme, visit www.culturlann.ie.