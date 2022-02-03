WATCH: Detectives investigating Mark Hall murder release CCTV in appeal for information

FAMILY: Mark Hall with his partner and daughter. Picture released by the PSNI

DETECTIVES from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 31-year-old Mark Hall, have released CCTV footage and are asking for help from the public.

The footage shows Mark making his way through the St James’s area towards his family home at Rodney Drive on Saturday, December 18 2021. The footage also shows the two gunmen arrive in the area and the vehicle they travelled in.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a barbaric gun attack on Rodney Drive in West Belfast, on Saturday 18 December 2021.

"That afternoon, at approximately 4.35pm, two gunmen fired shots through the front window of his family home. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died in hospital.

“To encourage witnesses to come forward, we have today (28 Jan 2022) released CCTV footage: https://youtu.be/j_TudEHS9r4

“It shows Mark’s last movements, as he travelled through the St James’s area to the family home on Rodney Drive.

“The footage also shows a silver vehicle, which we believe had a yellow taxi sign on its roof, turn from Donegall Road into St James’s Crescent and stop. We believe the footage then shows the two gunmen exit from the rear passenger door of the vehicle, before they walk along an alleyway which runs behind the houses on St James’ Crescent and Rodney Drive.

“Did you see Mark as he made his final journey to his family home on Rodney Drive? Did you see the silver car arrive or leave the area? Did you see the two people who got out of the car? We believe the gunmen were wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads. Did you see the shooting? Did you see the gunmen leave the area?

“This violent, deadly attack has left behind a heartbroken family. It has left an entire community united in shock and fearful that such a violent attack should happen in a busy residential area, as many people prepared for Christmas.

“If you have any information, no matter how uncertain you may be or insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing and call us."

You can contact detectives directly on 101. Alternatively you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal here.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.