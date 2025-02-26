Masked protesters interrupt policing meetings in West and North Belfast

PROTEST: A clip from the incident at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday was posted on social media

MASKED protestors have been condemned after they disrupted two community policing meetings in West and North Belfast.

Video footage from the event from Girdwood showed a number of masked men standing while another read a speech during a meeting of the North Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday.

It was the second time in two days, following a similar incident an event at St Comgall’s in West Belfast on Monday.

The PSNI says it has launched an investigation into the two incidents.

Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: "As well as our everyday work in the community, we work with partner with agencies, such as our District Policing and Community Safety Partnerships (DPCSP) to raise awareness and collaborate on the issues that matter to local people and business owners. This includes important safety issues such as crime rates, internet safety, burglary and offences against vulnerable members of our community.

“In the second of a series of statutory public meetings focusing on creating safer communities across the city this week, North Belfast DPCSP met in Girdwood Community Hub.

"During the course of this event, a number of protestors some of whom were masked entered the building and disrupted the public meeting by behaving in a disorderly manner to the extent that it had to be moved to another room within the community hub and concluded the agenda business.

“A similar protest at a DPCSP meeting in St Comgall's on Monday also resulted in disruption to the public meeting and, again, the partnership activity resumed undeterred.

“Many of those attending both meetings reported feeling threatened and intimidated. Whilst we would always seek to facilitate peaceful protest, disorderly behaviour which prevents a lawful public meeting is not acceptable."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín condemned those behind the Girdwood incident.

“It’s disgraceful that protestors, mostly masked, entered this meeting in a cynical attempt to intimidate local residents," she said. “While we uphold the right to protest, that right is not absolute. It does not embrace masked protestors with the clear intent on disrupting a community forum designed to hold police to account.

“As an elected representative of North Belfast, I outrightly condemn this despicable behaviour."

North Belfast DUP MLA Brian Kingston said: “This was an appalling act of intimidation and publicity stunt. One of them made an aggressive statement complaining that members of their group have come under investigation from the PSNI.

“This was a public meeting to discuss community policing with community representatives and residents from both sides of the community along with PSNI officers and other statutory bodies represented.

“It is disgraceful that local residents, including children, in attendance were subjected to this aggressive behaviour which was shocking and traumatic for some."