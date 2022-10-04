WATCH: PSNI release CCTV footage linked to Sean Fox murder

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have released CCTV footage from Sunday showing two hooded men entering the Donegal Celtic FC social club and then running from the premises afterwards.

On Sunday, Sean Fox was shot dead inside the social club while watching the Manchester derby.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Crimestoppers are also offering a reward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced."