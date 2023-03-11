Docking station for Belfast Bikes at the Waterworks

NEW DOCKING STATION: Nuala McAllister MLA and Councillor Sam Nelson in the Waterworks

A DOCKING station for the popular Belfast Bikes scheme has been installed at the Waterworks in North Belfast.

The bikes have been introduced following a proposal from Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister in her previous role on Belfast City Council.

Ms McAllister and her successor on Council, Sam Nelson, have continued to engage with Council officers to ensure that the docking station could be built and launched as soon as possible.

“I am delighted to see that the Waterworks docking station has finally gone live following my proposal almost two years ago," said the North Belfast MLA.

“Alliance has been consistently dedicated to ensuring active travel options are available across Belfast. This extension of Belfast Bikes in North Belfast is taking a welcome step towards making active travel accessible to all.”

Councillor Sam Nelson added: “The Waterworks is a vital green space for residents in North Belfast. There is no reason why the park should not receive the focus and funding which parks across Belfast, such as Botanic and Ormeau, receive.

“During engagement with residents in the area, we are frequently asked for further attention to be put towards making the Waterworks a more attractive and welcoming space, and this represents progress being made.

“I will continue to push for further funding to be put towards making the Waterworks a destination green space for residents and visitors in North Belfast.”