REV KAREN: We all need someone who has our back

MENTOR: Rev Karen out for a meal this week on International Women's Day with some very special friends

OVER twenty years in ministry life has taught me that there are some paths we feel we must walk alone, but the truth is, we are never alone.

I am thankful for the many people who have journeyed and stood with me as I have faced the highs and lows of being a Reverend. As I pen these words, we are just about to celebrate International Women's Day, and with Mother's Day also approaching, we have the opportunity to celebrate the many fabulous women and girls who not only day in and day out model and fight for gender equality, but who have also been a huge influence to us.

However, I find myself in this strange 'in-between place' of being thankful and celebrating such women, yet at the same time dreading Mother's Day, as it is a reminder of how much I miss my mum, who died a few years ago. She was one of the greatest influencers of my life.

I have spent the past couple of days with a lady who has been a mentor to me for a number of years now. I find my time with her precious, as she has this amazing ability to listen, encourage, correct, counsel and advise me. She always provides me with the safe space to crack open my heart and emotions; sharing my joys, disappointments, rants and frustrations. This usually includes many times of great laughter, but also times of tears too. I believe I am where I am in ministry life because of her; because of her love, support and guidance.

All of us need people who cheer us on and who have our backs – we need people of influence in our lives. We all need mentors.

Friends, seek out people who will mentor you, people who will speak truth, encourage, champion and cheer you on. As the coach J. Loren Norris said: "If you cannot see where you are going, ask someone who has been before."

Spending International Women’s Day with my mentor (and our hubby’s 😂) who has journeyed with me since my ordination as a Rev through the many highs and lows …has made these last couple of days extra special.



We all need people.

We all need influencers.

We all need people who champion us and who have our backs.

We all need to know – we are not on our own.

We all need mentors.