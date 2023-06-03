MINDFUL MOMENT: Token gestures aren't always a bad thing

I MET with the wonderful Dr Rosie Burrows midweek at a beautiful cafe on Stranmillis called Sinnamon. As we sat supping our cuppas in the sun, we explored an idea about bringing compassion into action and we came up with CAN, which stands for Compassionate Action Now.

We believe that CAN will promote skill sharing and create a token economy. In an era when community connections are often overshadowed by individualism, we talked about how Belfast can pioneer this remarkable concept.

We believe that CAN is a transformative initiative that fosters a culture of altruism and cooperation by encouraging people to share their skills freely while receiving tokens in return. This innovative system allows individuals to accumulate tokens, which they can later redeem to acquire services or assistance from others within the community. Through CAN, Belfast will be reinventing the way people exchange services and highlighting the power of compassion in building a thriving society.

We talked about how CAN could be a catalyst for change, how it is centred around the belief that acts of compassion and the sharing of skills can create a positive ripple effect within a community. It promotes a culture of empathy, where individuals willingly contribute their expertise and time to help others. The core principle of CAN is that everyone has something valuable to offer, whether it's a practical skill, professional expertise, or a simple act of kindness.

The token system means, for example, if a person mows someone's lawn they would receive a token. They can later exchange this token to hire a plumber, electrician, or any other service provider participating in the CAN network. This exchange of services eliminates the need for monetary transactions, fostering a sense of interdependence and mutual support within the community.

We explored the Benefits of CAN.

Skill Sharing: CAN encourages individuals to recognise and share their unique skills with others. It facilitates a platform where diverse abilities can be utilised to improve the lives of community members.

Building Community Bonds: By participating in CAN, individuals forge connections with their neighbours and community members. This sense of unity strengthens social ties, creating a network of support that extends beyond typical boundaries.

Compassionate Action Now, I believe, is a groundbreaking concept that will redefine the way Belfast residents exchange services and support each other. By encouraging the sharing of skills and implementing a token economy, CAN fosters compassion, builds stronger community bonds, and promotes inclusivity.

And if anybody CAN, Belfast CAN.