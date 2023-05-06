'We'll not be watching coronation': Ballymurphy Massacre families

NO CORONATION: The families of the 11 innocent victims of British state violence

THE Ballymurphy Massacre families will not be watching the coronation today of King Charles in London.

Instead, the families of the 11 innocent people murdered within hours of each other during the introduction of internment in West Belfast in August 1971 will be thinking of their family members who were murdered by the Parachute Regiment, six moths before the same regiment went on the rampage in Derry during Bloody Sunday.

In a statement the families said: "Today is a day to remember victims of state violence.

"As King Charles III and his wife are crowned King and Queen of the British empire, we the Ballymurphy Massacre families will not be watching the spectacle. Instead we will be remembering our loved ones who were brutally murdered by the British Parachute Regiment, the same regiment that Charles is the Colonel-in-Chief of.

"The Paras have been directly involved in over 40 murders in the recent conflict in Ireland not to mention mass brutality, torture and waterboarding.

"When he became king he became the Commander-in-Chief of all British armed forces who were responsible for almost 400 murders in our recent past.

"We listened this week to speeches by Charles on reconciliation and how he is amazed at the good work of people on the ground, a lot of this work is done by victims' groups like ourselves. Yet Charles hasn't even tried to reconcile with victims of the regiment that he commands."

The families said that if the monarchy is interested in reconciliation why did the British government choose 11th May 2021, the day the Ballymurphy Massacre victims were declared entirely innocent, to put their royal stamp of approval on the British Government's "Legacy Bill of Shame".

"This bill will put an end to all inquests, investigations, civil cases and prosecutions. How can you call this an act of reconciliation?" they asked.

"The Ballymurphy Massacre families will wait to hear what King Charles III has to say to victims of state violence when he lands on Irish soil.

"Sorry would be a good start to reconciliation and right past wrongs."