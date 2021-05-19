Weekend to remember on the golf course and football field for Charlie Cooley

Charlie Cooley after his remarkable round of 62 at Belvoir Golf Club on Saturday

IT was a huge weekend for multi-talented 18-year-old Charlie Cooley.

On Sunday, the Lagan College pupil was introduced as a substitute during Rossa's Antrim Football League Division One victory over St John's, while 24 hours earlier during the Belvoir Golf Club Captain's Charity Day, he equalled the course record of 62.

The previous 62 was shot by a professional at a Pro-Am event at the course, which makes his round all the more remarkable.

"I had a nice round yesterday, then a good win today," he told Jerome Quinn Media after Sunday's game at Rossa Park.

"That was my best round by a long way so it was weird to be that situation.

"I knew the record was 63 and was playing with a guy who had shot the 63, so I was aware of where I was and beat him by one.

"Everyone was happy for me because they knew I was playing well and you don't have those rounds too often. You could feel it was different."

Cooley even managed to recover from a bogey on the 12th to beat his previous best score of 70 by eight shots and held his nerve during the final six with a couple of birdies to complete a quite remarkable round.

"I had a three-putt bogey," he continued.

"I thought the round was going to collapse after that but just managed to hang on for the last six holes to finish it off.

"I'm very happy. I haven't shot that round before so I am hoping to replicate that again, but it's hard to do."

The sporting success continued on Sunday as Cooley came on during Rossa's one-point win over rivals St John's and was happy to play a part in the win that completed a good weekend.

"We turned it around because St John's pulled it around there but had two late points - a class free from Colm (Fleming) - and some calm finishing, so it was good to get over the line."