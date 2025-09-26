West Belfast actors shortlisted for prestigious television awards

WEST Belfast actors Lola Pettigrew and Anthony Boyle have been shortlisted for prestigious television awards which will be announced in Belfast in November.

The tenth RTS NI TV Awards take place on Tuesday 11 November at the Titanic Belfast.

Lola Pettigrew and Anthony Boyle are up for awards for their roles in series Say Nothing.

Lola Pettigrew is up against Ele McKenzie (Funboys), Thaddea Graham (Bad Sisters) and Phyllis Logan (Murder Most Puzzling). In the Best Male category Anthony Boyle is shortlisted alongside Tom Hughes (Malpractice), Michael Socha (Showtrial), and Fra Fee (Lost Boys & Fairies).

Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of RTS NI said: “Ten years have flown by since we launched our first Northern Ireland TV Awards. It’s a privilege to celebrate a decade of storytelling excellence and showcase our world-class creative industry. This year, we’re recognising outstanding work across 19 categories – each finalist exemplifying the creativity, innovation and ambition that’s putting Northern Ireland firmly on the global screen map. My heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the shortlist.”

Zach Willis, Co-Founder, Ka-Boom, headline sponsor of the RTS NI Awards says: “Ka-Boom is proud to once again support the RTS NI Awards. We look forward to celebrating with all the finalists at the tenth RTS NI Awards ceremony in November.”

Zoe McGivern, Chair of RTS NI Awards said: “This year’s judging panels were blown away by the incredibly high standard across every category. We can’t wait to come together to celebrate the amazing achievements of our people and productions at our awards night in the Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 11 November, 2025.”