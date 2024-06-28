West Belfast artist John Burns' paintings 'will live on' following his passing

THE legacy of a West Belfast artist will "live on" following his passing this week.

John Burns passed away on Monday in the Ulster Hospital following illness.

Originally from Belgrade Street in the Lower Falls, many of John's paintings captured the pre-Troubles era of Belfast in the 1940's and 50's.

Over a period of 40 years John took commissions to paint the scenes of many people's childhood memories, often from the Old Pound Loney.

Sometimes having to make individual amendments to add family members into scenes until patrons were completely satisfied, a number of his paintings were sent worldwide to nostalgic family members.

A painting of Royal Avenue

His paintings are a familiar site in shops and homes in West Belfast and particularly the Falls Road.

John once said that when he goes his paintings will live on, according to his son Kevin.

He was also a keen cyclist in his youth with St Gabriel's along with his brother Eamon and often related his adventures cycling around Ireland in his teens.

A lover of music, crosswords, wild life, gardening and local history, John painted well into his late 70's but had to stop due to ill-health. He died in the Ulster Hospital on Monday 24th June after a number of years in mursing Homes.

Until the end he had a keen memory of childhood times and was in good spirits and often sang the songs he loved. He is survived by his wife Maura, brother, sister, sons , daughters and grandchildren.



John's Funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Nativity in Poleglass on Saturday 29th June at 10am.