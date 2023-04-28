Johnsey's ultra running challenge inspired by wife's cancer care

AN Andersonstown man will be running a 50-kilometre ultra-marathon to raise much-needed funds for cancer charity Pretty n Pink, after his wife was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.



Johnsey McCrea will be joined by his friend Decky Monaghan to run the 50-km plus marathon starting at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre and finishing at Newcastle Beach in County Down. A team will follow behind on bikes to help protect and guide them during the run.



They are fundraising for Pretty n Pink to show their gratitude after Johnsey’s wife Carol was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April 2021 at the age of 38.



Carol spoke to the Andersonstown News about her initial diagnosis and her brave battle with cancer.



“Two years ago, I found a lump in my breast and my GP referred me to the Breast Clinic in Belfast City Hospital. Within two weeks I was diagnosed with breast cancer and shortly after I started chemotherapy followed by surgery in September to have both breasts removed and reconstructive surgery.”



She added: “A friend of mine Maria who had been through her own Breast Cancer journey introduced me to Leanne who runs Pretty n Pink and she give us so much help when I was going through treatment. One aspect in particular was the complimentary therapy that took place in the hub in the Park Centre with Kim, which is really helpful when you’re dealing with the side effects of treatment. They also help provide funds to purchase wigs and bras which are needed for women who have just had their breasts removed.



“We’d have been lost without them,” said Carol.



Johnsey came up with the idea for a marathon fundraiser because he wanted to “give back” to Pretty n Pink after all the help and support that they offered his family during his wife’s cancer treatments.



“I can’t thank them enough,” said Johnsey. “The support they offered my wife, and I was brilliant. They offered a counselling service which is brilliant for helping to cope with my partner's diagnosis. Pretty n Pink always showed me hope and an ear to listen to my questions but also a helpful voice of reason during my wife’s treatment.



“Even with the kids at Christmas time they had events and that allowed the kids to help out being Santa Elves at a Santa event for pet dogs.”



Johnsey admits that although he hated running, which he only took up during lockdown, he feels the best way he can give back to the charity is to do something that would really be a sacrifice.



“I played football for years, but I hated running I only took it up during lockdown, but it’s far from my favourite sport. I love doing ju-jitsu and boxing, but running is seriously something I hate if I’m honest. I started off with five and 10-kilometre runs, but now it’ll be up to 50-odd kilometres with this ultra marathon, something I have never done before.”



Carol herself will be hoping to run the final 10-kilometres alongside her husband.



“I am trying to get myself ready and so far, have got up to 5km.”



Carol will be accompanied by good friends Louise Cassidy and Bernie Rooney on the day for the last 10km as they attempt to make it to Newcastle Beach.



The couple are hoping to raise as much money as possible for Pretty n Pink with over £1,000 being raised so far. The run will take place on Sunday June 4.



If you would like to donate to their charity run, click on the link.