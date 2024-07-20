Eimear (16) raises £2,000 for Palestinian Medical Relief Society

PALESTINE SUPPORT: Eimear Brennan organised the event to raise money for the Palestinian Medical Relief Society

A WEST Belfast teen has raised £2,000 for Palestine after single-handedly organising a fundraiser in a local bar.

Eimear Brennan (16), a pupil at Coláiste Feirste, held the fundraiser in Beckett's Bar last Friday night.

The evening included live music, a ballot with prizes and an address from Pat Sheehan MLA and Councillor Séanna Walsh.

A total of £2,000 was raised, which will be donated to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS). Founded in 1979, the non-governmental and non-profit organisation is one of the largest health NGOs in the state of Palestine and provides medical and health services as a result of the deteriorating health situation due to the Israeli military occupation.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Eimear's mum, Debbie explained: "Eimear has always shown an interest in Palestine over the years and with what is going on at the minute, she came to me and said she wanted to do something to help.

"I work in Beckett's Bar and when I approached my manager, he was fully supportive.

"She managed to raise £2,000. I am so proud of her. I know everyone on the night was very appreciative. It was great to see the place packed out."