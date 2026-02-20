A RENOWNED Irish language, human rights and social justice activist from West Belfast is to receive a prestigious award this weekend from Conradh na Gaeilge.

Fergus O’Hare will be presented with Gradam an Uachtaráin (President’s Award) at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night at Conradh na Gaeilge’s Ard Fheis, which is taking place in Belfast for the first time since 1996.

Gradam an Uachtaráin is an annual award, selected and presented by the president each year to a member of the Irish language or Gaeltacht community who makes a tremendous impact on the Irish language.

With over 50 years’ experience of central involvement in many movements and campaigns, Fergus was a central player in the Civil Rights Movement and the anti-H block movement also. He was elected as a councillor to Belfast City Hall with People’s Democracy in 1981 and went on to play a crucial role in the Irish language revival movement as first principal of Meánscoil Feirste in the 1990s and later as Manager of Béal Feirste based Irish language radio station Ráidió Fáilte.

Fergus was first elected to the Conradh na Gaeilge Coiste Gnó (Executive Committee) at the Ard Fheis in Béal Feirste in 1996.

President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin said: “Fergus O’Hare has had a tremendous impact on the Irish language community of Béal Feirste and across the north over the past 50 years and more.

"Thousands will know Fergus as a fearless activist for social justice who played a pioneering role in campaigns across the civil rights movement and following decades.

"Another generation will know him as the very first principal of the north’s very first Irish Medium secondary school Meánscoil Feirste. Fergus played a central role in the development of Raidió Fáilte, both during its early years as a pirate radio station and later as manager, as the station received its OFCOM license as the north’s only Irish language radio station.

"Fergus had an immeasurable impact on the hundreds and thousands of young Irish speakers who attended Meánscoil Feirste, including myself and many of my friends.

"Outside of the school gates, Fergus was revered for his unconquerable energy as a community leader and human rights pioneer.

"Fergus remains at the centre of the Irish language community and music scene in the city, particularly through the weekly folk club that he organises and through the recent release of his new album.

"The Irish language community in Béal Feirste, across the north and throughout Ireland remain indebted to Fergus for his incredible contribution to the Irish language."

What to expect during the Conradh na Gaeilge Ard-Fheis this weekend in Belfast.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s Ard-Fheis will begin today, Friday 20th February, with a packed afternoon full of events, including book launches, a legal seminar and the launch of new research on the role of the language in a United Ireland. The keynote address of the Ard-Fheis will be given by the newly appointed Irish Language Commissioner, Dr Pól Deeds, who will then join in conversation with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and TG4 broadcaster Máirín Ní Ghadhra.

Máirín will then host the Ard-Fheis panel debate, welcoming a range of Irish speaking MLAs, TD and Seanadóir to discuss the key theme of this year’s Ard-Fheis: ‘The Irish Language in a United Ireland: Building a new country for the generations ahead’. Speaking on the panel will be Declan Kearney, MLA (Sinn Féin), Garret Kelleher, Senator (Fine Gael), Patsy McGlone, MLA (SDLP) and Naoise Ó Cearúil, TD (Fianna Fáil).

On Saturday morning, as part of the main business sessions of the Ard Fheis, motions proposed by Conradh na Gaeilge’s branches and members will be debated and a President and Executive Committee will be elected for the coming year. Amongst that agenda, branches will bring forward urgent motions regarding the housing crisis in the Gaeltacht, an overhaul of the way Irish is integrated into our education systems, and Irish language strategies and policy issues north and south, amongst other pressing issues. There will also be discussion, debate and a vote on to amend the Conradh na Gaeilge constitution to insert a new objective which would see the organisation “work towards a United Ireland for the benefit of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht”.

On Saturday afternoon there will be a wide range of events, from a special assembly for students, to a live podcast, and a guided historical tour of Béal Feirste with Professor Fionntán de Brún, amongst many other events.

The Ard-Fheis will conclude with a gala dinner for delegates and guests, where Fergus Ó hÍr will be presented with the Gradam an Uachtaráin, as well as the National Volunteer of the Year Award to Colmán Ó Raghallaigh from Clár Chlainne Mhuiris, Maigh Eo, and recognition will be given to provincial body as Comhaltas Uladh mark 100 year anniversary, amongst other awards recognising special contributions to the Irish language over the last year.