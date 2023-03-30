A WEST Belfast man who works as a soft tissue practitioner has spent the last three years developing workout creams designed to help before and after a workout.
Tommy McKernan from BelfastFit has been a soft tissue practitioner in West Belfast for ten years and over that time has treated hundreds of people from top athletes, to desk job workers to the elderly – helping them all with their aches and pains.
During the pandemic Tommy was at a loss due to not being able to treat any clients and this is what spurred him on to develop his creams.
“During the pandemic I couldn’t see people normally but I still wanted to try and help people. In the past I was a senior footballer with Lámh Dhearg for 20 years and I received a lot of different injuries in my body, so I’ve always been interested in how to help people with those injuries too.
“I did a lot of research online and I was reading a lot of articles in the British Medical Journal about the use of essential oils on muscles. I had known about the use of lavender etc but I started learning about other natural plants and herbs such as ginseng. I decided to develop my own cream for use before and after workout.”
After securing a mentorship from Invest NI, Tommy developed what he wanted for both his creams, the ‘Powering Potential Warm Up Cream’ and ‘Maximising Recovery Cream’ and contacted a business in England, Group 5 who were able to make his cream from his research and formulae. The name ‘TNT’ comes from Tommy, his wife Nic and their son Tom.
Tommy said: “It took three years and five tries to get it perfect. The first batch wasn’t the right consistency and the second batch warmed up a little too much. However we’ve now perfected it and it’s being used by a lot of my clients and athletes such as many of the Antrim men and ladies footballers, camogie players and rugby players like Ulster’s Marty Moore.”
Recent reviews for both creams show it has been very well received by users on and off the pitch. Tommy added that his creams are also long-lasting and a bottle would suit for a season's worth of sport. It is currently available to purchase at Tommy’s BelfastFit premises and also here.