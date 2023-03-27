Graphic designer Rachel's Irish language business is really taking off

A NEW Barnsley graphic designer has taken the Irish language world by storm – creating colourful, bright and modern designs to promote the everyday use of the language.

At 23-years-old, Rachel Brady founded ‘As Gaeilge’, a small independent business based in West Belfast.

Rachel launched her business with the hope of encouraging people to speak, read and enjoy the Irish language and incorporate more Irish into day-to-day life, whether a person is a fluent speaker or beginning their Irish language journey.

“The whole ethos of the business is encouraging people to use whatever Irish they have,” Rachel told the Andersonstown News.

“What I’m hoping to do is encourage people to get involved and to learn a few words, even if I can get one person to say ‘tae’ instead of tea.”

As Gaeilge sells a range of colourful, modern designs including stationery, greeting cards, prints, mugs and much more. The business aims to enhance the love for the Irish language and make it accessible for all.

Rachel’s business has brought her two passions together – graphic design and the Irish language.

Rachel encourages the use of the cúpla focail – "Is fearr Gaeilge briste ná Béarla clíste"

“Two months from graduating a Music degree I came across Graphic Design. I looked at the course and said this is what I should be doing. I went to a career’s advisor to see what I could do. I then started building a portfolio and taught myself Graphic Design. A couple of months later, I started taking on clients,” she said.

Rachel explains that it was when she was in her first year of university that an interest and love for the Irish language began to flourish.

“I did Irish until Third Year in school, and I went to the Gaeltacht and loved it, but I didn’t keep it on for GCSE.

“In my first year of university, I started getting really into Irish history and the whole Irish culture. My cousins and my sister are fluent, so it’s always been something at the back of my mind and I admire it.

“I started learning Irish and that is where the business came from. I was learning Irish and was looking for modern things like if I wanted a pink notebook completely as Gaeilge or going into a shop I wanted to see a nice funky poster.

“By then I had the graphic design skills. I searched for ages for what I was looking for and just couldn’t find it, so I went and created the products that weren’t there.

“When I started there wasn’t many people out there doing it and it’s been great to see the business grow.

“For me, seeing people who wouldn’t have spoken any Irish before having bought something for a family member who is learning Irish or for themselves is so important as I didn’t come from a fluent background. That is why I’m very passionate about including bilingual prints.”