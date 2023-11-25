Demand bigger than ever as Whiterock Children's Centre launch Christmas appeal

WHITEROCK Children’s Centre have launched their annual Christmas appeal for children in the upper Springfield and Whiterock area.

The appeal has been supporting local families since 2010 and last year they supported over 600 children. This year they expect to surpass that with demand even greater. The appeal is being supported by local organisations and businesses.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, centre director Deirdre Walsh said: "We are appealing for toys, vouchers and new clothes.

"We started with around a dozen families back in 2010 and the number has grown ever since. We rely on support from the local community including local businesses, GAA clubs, schools and local people. We are appealing for new toys. We think every child deserves a new toy.

"For teenagers, their presents are generally more expensive so vouchers are great for them to give to families to buy stuff before Christmas.

"We expect this Christmas to be the toughest yet for families. People are really in dire straits with the cost of living and household energy bills. We have had people who donated to us before who are now seeking a bit of help themselves.

"We have noticed that every year is getting worse for people. January will also be a hard month because people will still get themselves into debt over Christmas."

Deirdre is asking for donations to be left at the centre as soon as possible so the team can begin allocating to families in need.

"Last year through the generosity of people, organisations and businesses the Whiterock Children's Centre Christmas Appeal helped over 621 people. We know that this year has been a difficult one for so many and we appreciate any help you can give," she added.

You can donate to the appeal by calling into the centre at 12a Whiterock Gardens between 7.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday or via PayPal here.