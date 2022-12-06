Journalist Rowan to speak at Whiterock Library

RENOWNED journalist Brian Rowan is to share his experience of the Troubles at an event at Whiterock Library next Friday (December 9).

Brian will speak in conversation with Kate Turner, one of the founders of the initial Healing Through Remembering project in 1999.

Brian will read extracts from his recent book ‘Living with Ghosts, The Inside Story From A ‘Troubles’ Mind’.

‘Living with Ghosts’ is a deeply personal account of the doubts and decisions faced by Brian during his journalistic career and the unique challenges of reporting often difficult and traumatic stories on his doorstep.

During the event the audience will hear about interactions Brian had with paramilitary groups, the security forces and many others during the conflict period.

Brian will then share the story behind some of the items he has on display in the ‘Everyday Objects’ exhibition.

The exhibition brings together many views and experiences of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and reveals both unique and everyday stories through a range of loaned objects and their accompanying labels, all written in the words of those who own them.

The stories behind these objects not only offer a glimpse into the everyday lives and memories of individuals, communities and organisations, they also help visitors explore the nature, causes and effects of conflict.

The ‘Everyday Objects’ exhibition is on display at Whiterock Library until the end of December and can be viewed during library opening hours.

Brian Rowan in conversation with Kate Turner will take place at 1pm on Friday, December 9 at Whiterock Library.

The event is free, but it is advised to book a ticket through Eventbrite here to reserve your place.