A NEW wellbeing programme aimed at tackling the impact of loneliness and isolation on older peoples’ health launches in Belfast next month.

Age NI’s six-month ‘Enabling Connections’ befriending service supports people in the Northern and Belfast Trust areas to become involved in their communities.

Charity director and nurse Mandy Wilson told this newspaper: “It is one of the biggest and most significant challenges facing older people today.

“We meet people every day who haven’t spoken to another person for days. They really do feel invisible in their communities, or become isolated following a bereavement or illness.”

She added: “Loneliness is not an inevitable part of ageing. With the right support and investment older people can live full, active and connected lives.

“Very small actions like giving your neighbour a call, checking in on people, often the very small things are big things.

“We are working very hard to get people better connected, and build resilience and confidence.”

Every year the charity supports thousands of people, aged 50 and over, including with over £1,000,000 in unclaimed benefit entitlements.

Mandy Wilson

It has a range of advice, wellbeing and care services, as well as a role influencing policy.

“Everybody is very different, Mandy said. “We offer person centred support. Someone could be coming into our services for loneliness and isolation, but then when staff build up trust with them there could be other issues there.

“It could be financial issues, nutritional issues, falls, a transition in their lives like bereavement or a loved one going into care. We always look at a person holistically – physical, mental and emotional health.”

The charity is looking ahead to Positive Ageing Month in October, and kept busy raising awareness, inspiring action and trying to change how people think and feel about ageing.

Supporting carers is a big part of Age NI’s work.

“Carers are very often isolated so at Age NI we offer joint activities so they can both come along.”

For more info call 080 8808 7575 or visit https://www.ageni.org