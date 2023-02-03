'Overturned car' in Northumberland Street: Woman taken to hospital

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital following a road traffic accident at Northumberland Street this morning.



The police attended the scene shortly after 10am following reports of an overturned car.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10am this morning police responded to reports of an overturned car on Northumberland Street, Belfast.

"A woman in her 20s, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital as a precaution."

The Falls Residents Association issued a community notice this morning advising drivers to be vigilant in the area.



They said: "There has been a serious road traffic accident at Northumberland Street.

Please be vigilant in and around this area."

The Ambulance Service confirmed one ambulance was despatched to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance."