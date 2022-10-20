Woman who died following Crumlin single vehicle collision named as Angela Hanna

COLLISION: A 62-year-old woman has died following a collision on Crumlin Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. The road remained closed later that evening

A woman has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at Main Street, Crumlin, the PSNI have confirmed.

She was 61-year-old Angela Hanna from the Crumlin area.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported shortly after 2.05pm on Tuesday.

The Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries but has since passed away.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time on Tuesday but has since reopened to traffic.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number CW 947 18/10/22.