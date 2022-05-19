Work on new pedestrians crossing on Ravenhill and Ormeau welcomed

SOUTH Belfast councillors have praised the work which has begun on the new pedestrian and cycle crossing at Cherryvale on the Ravenhill Road.

Plans by the Department for Infrastructure were announced in June 2021 after years of campaigning by community groups and local representatives to improve safety for local residents making use of Ormeau Park and the Cherryvale Playing Fields.

It's happening! Fantastic that work has begun on the new pedestrian and cycle crossing on the Ravenhill Road at Cherryvale. This has been years in the making, so we're delighted to finally see it happening after we secured it last year. Thanks to @NicholaMallon for her support 🚦 pic.twitter.com/bE5tOKa8hs May 14, 2022

As well as the new crossing at Cherryvale, work on other crossings are currently taking place on the Lower Ormeau Road beside Farnham Street and another on Ravenhill Road at the junction to My Lady’s Road which is scheduled to begin this weekend.

Councillor Gary McKeown said: "Last year we were delighted to secure approval for the crossing at Cherryvale, so it's great that work has now commenced on its installation. This is something that the community has really been crying out for over many years, so it was fantastic to get approval across the line and to now see it finally happening.

"I know many parents live in constant fear of having to cross the road with young children, and with Cherryvale going from strength-to-strength with so many youngsters coming up through the ranks in Bredagh and the playpark busier than ever, the crossing is now essential."

The plans were unamiously support by all four local Belfast City Councillors in the area. Green Party Councillor Brian Smyth said: "It is not often that councillors from four different political parties are able to come together and work the way we have been doing and the results speak for themselves."

Councillor Séamus de Faoite added: "Our plan will link Cherryvale to the £1.1m investment at Lagan Gateway and the spectacular Cregagh Glen.

"As part of our overall proposal to secure these crossings and link up the green spaces in the neighbourhood, work is ongoing to secure the best option for the crossing on the other side of Cherryvale on Knockbreda Road.”