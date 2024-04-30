Work begins on new Workspace Hub in Glengormley on site of former police station

IN WITH THE NEW: Mark Cooper (Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey), Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, Richard Baker (Chief Executive Antrim and Newtownabbey Council) and Jenny Martin and Alex Hollywood from Department for Levelling Up

WORK has started on a new £8.6 million Workspace Hub in the heart of Glengormley at the site of the former police station.

The new 16,000sq ft. modern, accessible workspace is set to cater to the diverse needs of new start-up businesses, early-stage growth companies, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Positioned as a centre for innovation and collaboration, it aims to support economic growth, with an anticipated opening date of early 2026.

Once complete it will have a maximum capacity of 300 people. The Council’s vision is that this increase in day-time population will bring a vibrancy and economic boost to the many other businesses and eateries in the town.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: "This innovative Workspace Hub, located in the heart of Glengormley, at the former police station site is an exciting new development for our borough.

"This substantial investment not only serves to enhance the physical infrastructure of Glengormley but also lays the groundwork for sustainable economic prosperity, creating a ripple effect of opportunities for existing local businesses and residents alike.

“This development highlights the Council’s commitment to fostering growth and entrepreneurship in our community. The new Workspace Hub, alongside broader regeneration initiatives, is a key driver to support the future success of Glengormley town centre.”

The Department for Communities played an important role in the preparation of the site for the project, providing funding and supporting the delivery of a meanwhile use space on the site.

Gordon Lyons, Minister for Communities added: “I welcome this investment in Glengormley to create a modern Workspace Hub on the former Police Station site which will drive inward investment and create opportunities for people.

"I was excited to be on the site to mark the beginning of the construction phase, and to hear about the other ambitious regeneration projects my Department and Council have planned for Glengormley.”