Work begins on major pedestrian and cycling improvement scheme in Lagmore Avenue

WORK: Lagmore Avenue where the work has started this week

WORK has commenced this week on a new pedestrian and cycling improvement scheme in Lagmore Avenue.

The £600,000 scheme, which is part of the Belfast Cycling Network Delivery Plan, includes segregated cycle tracks along Lagmore Avenue between the junction of Stewartstown Road and Glenfearna Park.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said it was an "extremely welcome development for the Colin area".

"It will act as a springboard for unlocking the potential for cycling infrastructure and connectivity across West Belfast.

“Not only will this improve infrastructure for all road users, but helps reduce the dependency on cars – playing a key role in reducing emissions and having a positive impact on our fight against climate change

“It will allow young people easier transport across the area, to the youth club, community centre, school and chapel, allowing them to cycle safely to these community assets It is also welcome that this will mean resurfacing for Lagmore Avenue, as well as upgrading disability access on footpaths.

“Overall this is extremely positive announcement for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.”

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, it will be necessary to operate daily lane closures along Lagmore Avenue between 9.30am and 4.00pm until late September.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.