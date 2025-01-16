Work to dismantle Boyne Bridge to continue "as quickly as possible" after being halted

WORK to dismantle the Boyne Bridge in South Belfast will resume “as quickly as possible” after work at the site was halted.

The demolition process by Translink began in November as part of public realm work for the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

A planning issue – the nature of which has not yet been revealed – has led to the stoppage of work to remove the bridge at Durham Street.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it has begun an investigation into planning concerns regarding the bridge.

A DfI spokesperson said: “Officials have investigated the works which began on the Boyne Bridge last year and the Chief Planner wrote to Translink advising of the investigation.

“DfI officials will continue to process applications to discharge conditions relating to Grand Central Station and are engaging with Translink to discuss the steps which are necessary in order to comply with the relevant planning conditions.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “Enabling work to facilitate the dismantlement of the bridge continues ensuring key elements of the bridge are repurposed in the new civic space Saltwater Square.

“We are working through the planned phases of work while we collaborate closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with the complex planning processes. Work to dismantle the bridge will be carried out as quickly as possible.”