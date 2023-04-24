ELECTION '23: Two Workers' Party candidates running in North Belfast

CANDIDATE: Lily Kerr will be going in front of voters next month

THE Workers' Party has announced that it will stand two candidates in North Belfast for May’s Local Government Elections.

Fiona McCarthy, a nursing auxiliary, will represent the party in Oldpark DEA and veteran trade unionist Lily Kerr will be standing in Castle DEA. The all-female team will campaign under the banner 'Putting Class Back Into Politics'.

In a joint statement announcing their candidacy, Lily and Fiona were highly critical of the records of the major parties and what they described as their contempt for working people and their families and the everyday problems that they face.

“The only things that the major parties have offered to working people in this area are flags, culture wars, unemployment and poverty,” they said.

“It’s time for them to move over! It’s time for real change. It’s time to deliver on health, housing, education, childcare and all the other priorities in life. It‘s time we put class back into politics.

“Only the Workers' Party can promise that, and we are committed to helping people to realise their full potential and secure a better quality of life for working people and their families."