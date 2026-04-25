NOMINATIONS for this year's Best of the West awards are in and it is almost time to vote for your favourite.

Our team are busy working through and counting nominations to come up with a shortlist for each category and this will be published in next week's paper. In the meantime, Workforce Training Services is delighted to be involved in Best of the West once again as a proud sponsor.

Chris Ward, Corporate Services Manager at Workforce, said: "As a proud sponsor of the Best of the West Awards, Workforce Training Services is delighted to support an event that truly captures the spirit, resilience, and ambition of our local community.

"These awards are more than just a celebration—they are a powerful reminder of the talent and dedication that exists across the West, from inspiring individuals to innovative businesses that continue to drive the region forward.

"Every year, the Best of the West Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on those who go above and beyond—people who create opportunities, champion growth, and make a lasting impact in their industries and communities. At Workforce Training Services, we see firsthand how important it is to recognise and nurture potential, and these awards play a vital role in doing exactly that.

"Our organisation is built on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed. Through our training programmes, partnerships with employers, and commitment to lifelong learning, we support individuals at every stage of their journey—whether they are school leavers taking their first steps into the world of work or adults looking to upskill and progress in their careers. The stories celebrated through these awards reflect the same values we champion every day: aspiration, resilience, and achievement.

"Sponsoring the Best of the West Awards is a natural fit for Workforce Training Services. We are passionate about developing skills, building confidence, and helping people realise their potential, and we recognise that behind every successful business or individual is a journey of hard work, determination, and support. These awards provide a platform to celebrate those journeys and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

"We are incredibly proud to play a part in recognising the outstanding achievements across the West and look forward to celebrating the finalists and winners. Their success stories not only deserve recognition but also serve as inspiration for the next generation—showing what is possible with the right support, determination, and opportunity."