Year 14 pupils sent home from St Mary's Grammar School following positive Covid test

A NUMBER of Year 14 pupils from St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School will return to the school on Monday after the year group was sent home this morning after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The Andersonstown News reported yesterday how all lower sixth pupils, Year 13, had also been sent home to isolate until September 17. The school have stressed that they are following Public Health Agency (PHA) advice.

Students who are required to isolate have been informed to return to the Glen Road post-primary on September 22.

Principal Siobhan Kelly said: “We have spoken to PHA and we’ve been able to identify a reduced number of students and those students will be out of school quarantining as per the PHA guidance. The rest of the students will be returning to school on Monday.

Today our Year 14 pupils were sent home as per the PHA guidance as we needed to work out who were the close contacts, we’ve done that now and parents have been alerted. The rooms have all been cleaned.

"We were allowed to clean them from 12 o’clock today, rooms have to be isolated for a period of time before they can be cleaned. They have been deep cleaned now and will be in use tomorrow.”