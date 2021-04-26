Ardoyne girls unveil Better Days Ahead message for North Belfast

POSITIVE MESSAGE: Some of the young girls from Ardoyne beside the new banner in Flax Street. Melissa Gordon – Gorgeous Photography

A GROUP of 11 young girls in Ardoyne have created a banner and billboards to tell young people and the community that there are better days ahead.

The banner is on display in Flax Street with the billboards on Crumlin Road and Cliftonville Road.

The girls worked with Ardoyne Youth Enterprise youth workers, New Lodge Arts staff and artist Fionnuala Duffin on this project to support mental health and boost morale in North Belfast.

The project was funded by the Department for Communities and led by Ashton Community Trust.

The girls, aged between 11 and 15, wanted to address mental health issues creatively.

Artist Fionnuala Duffin, who helped participants bring their design to life said the youngsters wanted to depict a positive message after a difficult year in the pandemic. "If you look closer each letter has a positive quote and metaphors from the imagination of each creator," she said. "They hope the banner invokes feelings of hope, positivity and simply Better Days.’

Among the challenges they have faced this year, the girls cite having to attend school online, missing friends and family, as well as the overall impact of Covid.

Ardoyne Youth Enterprise youth engagement coordinator Fionnuala Stanton praised the good relations element of the project. “Good relations is an important part of our youth work and it’s refreshing to see young people value it as much as we do," she said. "As well as mental health and creativity, the programme explored diversity within the community and the young women enjoyed this immensely.”

Deirdre Hargey, Communities Minister, said she was delighted to back the initiative. “The causes of poor mental health are all too common and can have a devastating effect on the lives of young people. These young women are helping to make a real difference to their own lives and to the lives of others within their community."