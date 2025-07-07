Young men from St Luke's FC celebrate completion of Young Ambassador programme

YOUNG AMBASSADORS: Some of the participants of the programme from St Luke's FC with coach Colm McAuley and CRJI’S Jane Young

YOUNG men from St Luke’s Football Club in Twinbrook have completed a unique young ambassador training programme.

The Young Ambassador Programme by Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) Ireland encourages young people, aged 14 to 17 years, to consider the impact of harmful behaviour on themselves and their community.

Participants explored over the seven-week programme how young people can be stigmatised and have limitations placed on their futures and how becoming a young ambassador for the community can be the first step to role-modelling positive ways to deal with harm and conflict.

The ten young men were presented with their certificates by football coach Colm McAuley and CRJI’S Jane Young. All of the young men committed to extra training to gain a second certificate, the Open College Network (OCN) Certificate in Restorative Justice.

Basking in their success

CRJI facilitators, Annmarie and Jeanette, said they were "seriously impressed with the leadership skills and commitment to education" shown by the young men, adding that "our communities are made stronger by the positive impact of sports, schools, youth clubs and community organisations collaborating to bring about better outcomes for young people."

CRJI wish to thank Ciaran Boyd from Colin Community Neighbourhood Safety Group for recommending the training programme to St Luke’s FC and The Executive Office and its Communities in Transition (CIT) programme who provide vital funding to CRJI’s STARS Project to support communities to become safer and stronger.