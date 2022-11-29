Young people to be forefront at the stalls of Rossa's Christmas Market on 11 December

SETTING UP SUCCESS: Young people from O'Donovan Rossa GAC get tips from Meabh Harvey, Chair of Rossa's Healthy Steps Committee on how to organise and set up a successful Christmas stall

O’DONOVAN Rossa will be hosting their second annual Christmas Market on 11 December to not only offer an array of wonderful seasonal goods, but to encourage young people to try out their entrepreneurial skills.

The market will take place on December 11 at Rossa’s clubhouse from 12pm-3pm and will feature young people from Rossa Positive Youth Champions (PYCs) who are a group of 13-17 year olds from the club, who are working with the Healthy Steps Committee to organise and run the market, hoping this year’s market will be as successful as the one last year.

The young people involved in running the first ever Rossa Christmas Market last year undertook this as part of the PYC’s programme ran by Bremar Training on the Glen Road where they also gained a Community Grade certificate from the Institute of Leadership and Management.

Members of the club were delighted at the phenomenal success of the market last year and at the efforts of the young people had worked together to achieve it. The Healthy Steps Committee in the club have striven to pass on the importance young players have to the club, and stated they believe it is vital to nurture and develop them not just as players on the pitch but off the pitch too, by helping them work on their physical and mental health.

Over 500 people visited the market last year and more than 22 local businesses took a stall to sell their wares, five of which were ran by young people under 18 years old.

The PYC are continuing their legacy this year, undertaking a four-week Business Workshop, led by Lecturer in Business and Chair of Rossa's Healthy Steps Committee Meabh Harvey, where they learn practical business skills that they can then put to use in running the market. The PYC will also be running their own enterprise on the day, selling their own design Rossa merchandise and handmade goods.

Members of the club and the local community are encouraged to purchase a stall and come and sell their goods at the market. In the spirit of young enterprise, the Positive Youth Champions are encouraging under 18s to take a stall by offering them a reduced rate.

On the day there will be local food providers including Double Trouble Cheesecakes, who will be making and selling crepes, candyfloss, juice and popcorn, Sam Smith catering truck with their famous Street Food truck and Mauds Coffee Boxx with treats and tea/coffees.

Stall holders range from Joe Carberry Photography, stalls selling sweets and treats, pebble frames, hampers, hurling and GAA equipment, fidget spinners and toys and seasonal gifts.

Shorty from local band Blood Brothers will be playing live, and the Rossa Children’s Choir will sing carols at the tree lighting ceremony. There will be festive games where you can dig for carrots for the reindeer and throw wet sponges at senior players and coaches and a Santa's Grotto where you can get your very own Santa Selfie with Mr & Mrs Claus.

Everyone is invited to attend, come support our Positive Youth Champions, join the festivities and soak up some Rossa Christmas spirit.