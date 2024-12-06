13-year-old girl approached by three teenage boys, one with a knife

POLICE are appealing for information after a 13-year-old girl was approached by three teenaged boys, one of whom produced a knife.

The girl was walking up the steps at Páirc Nua Chollan across from Colin Connect on the Stewartstown Road at around 8.15pm on Thursday night.

She reported to police that the three boys made derogatory remarks towards her. One of the boys then produced what she described as a small ‘flick knife’ and held it up towards her. The girl managed to run away unharmed.

The suspects are described all wearing black tracksuits and black snoods which covered their faces.

Anyone who witnessed this encounter or who can help police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1522 05/12/24. Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.