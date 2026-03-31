A £150,000 investment has been secured to enhance the Half Moon Lake, with a vision of improving one of the area’s most valued natural assets.

Over the past year, Councillor Arder Carson has led efforts to secure funding for the site. The funding, confirmed this month from Belfast City Council, will support a wide-ranging programme aimed at future-proofing the lake for generations to come.

Often described as one of the city’s hidden treasures, the Half Moon Lake is a council-owned site in Lenadoon that has long been identified as needing investment, promotion and upgrades.

Planned improvements include new entrance signage and directional signs on nearby main roads, alongside a review of existing signage and interpretation panels in line with dual-language policy. The entrance area will also be enhanced with new horticultural features and lighting, developed in partnership with local schools and residents.

Additional works will see new planters installed across the site, as well as the creation of an educational and biodiversity trail featuring interactive QR-code guides for visitors.

A key feature is the extension of the lake’s viewing area to create an outdoor amphitheatre. This space will be used by schools and visitors to learn about the site’s history, environmental contribution and biodiversity. Plans also include a dedicated area for the local men’s shed project.

Councillor Carson said: “I am delighted that, following the completion of design works and extensive engagement with council officers and the men’s shed, we have now secured the investment to deliver this project.

“Half Moon Lake is a valuable community asset and we are continually seeing increased usage. These improvements will support both the environment and the visitor experience in the years ahead.

“There is a vibrant community here and a fantastic men’s shed. This investment will help maximise the site’s potential, and I look forward to working with council officers to begin delivery in the coming months.”

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn added: "Councillor Carson has worked closely with local groups and Belfast City Council to secure these vital funds for Half Moon Lake.

“I am pleased to see this important project now moving forward. It will maximise the lake’s potential as a space for wellbeing for residents across the community and beyond, while also enhancing biodiversity.

“We are very fortunate to have such a fantastic nature asset in the Lenadoon area, just off the Suffolk Road, and I look forward to seeing these improvements delivered.”