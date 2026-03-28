THE James Connolly Visitor Centre – Áras Uí Chonghaile – have teamed up with Bourke Sports to launch a new commemorative jersey to mark 110 years since the Easter Rising.

The design features the Áras Uí Chonghaile logo and an image of James Connolly on the front and the Proclamation of the Irish Republic on the back.

Áras Uí Chonghaile Centre Manager, Séanna Walsh, said: "As we mark 110 years since the Easter Rising, this collaboration feels especially meaningful.

"We’re proud to partner with Bourke Sports to bring this jersey to fans of James Connolly, celebrating a legacy that remains as powerful today as it was over a century ago."

Simon Doherty from Bourke Sports added: "This jersey is a celebration of our community – bringing people together through shared history, pride and our valued partnership with the James Connolly Visitor Centre.

"The Áras Uí Chonghaile jersey reflects who we are as a community, and the strong connections that continue to inspire us."

The jerseys are priced at £30 and are available to purchase at www.bourkesports.com.