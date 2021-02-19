Jubilation as North Belfast's 174 Trust scores Heritage Recovery Fund windfall

WELCOME FUNDING: Bill Shaw, Director of the 174 Trust at the Duncairn Centre

THE 174 Trust at the Duncairn Centre on the Antrim Road has received a grant of £90,900 from the Heritage Recovery Fund to help build back services impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Heritage Recovery Fund is part of the £29m Executive allocation that was made to the Department for Communities to support the arts, culture, heritage and language sectors which have been severely impacted by Covid-19.

The funding will help the organization on the Antrim Road to engage with new audiences whilst their building remains closed.

Rev Bill Shaw, Director of the 174 Trust, said: “We are grateful to the Department for Communities and The National Lottery Heritage Fund for providing this funding.

STRIKING A CHORD: Duncairn in full flow before the lockdown

“Thanks to this grant, we can continue paying vital costs and look after our building so it’s safe and ready for visitors when we can re-open again.”

Rev Shaw said the coronavirus crisis had been a tough period for all centre staff and users.

“During what has been a testing twelve months for everyone the 174 Trust at the Duncairn – more than just an Arts Centre – have been committed to offering support for hard pressed families, albeit in a reduced capacity due to lockdown restrictions," he said.

“The financial assistance we’ve received from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Department for Communities has been crucial in allowing us remain open and even plan for the future in the confident hope that better days are ahead.”

Paul Mullan, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“The risks to heritage sites, attractions and organisations from a sudden and dramatic loss of income as a result of the pandemic, put the heritage and visitor economy in crisis. This funding will play a vital role in their recovery.

“Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, creating economic prosperity and supporting personal wellbeing. All of these are going to be vitally important as we emerge from the current pandemic.”