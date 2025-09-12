£2.4m road improvement works complete at Dunmurry accident blackspot

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has welcomed completion of a £2.4million major road safety scheme at an accident blackspot in Dunmurry as the new signals become operational.

The new junction layout will provide significant safety improvements for right turning vehicles and pedestrians by widening of the McKinstry Road to accommodate a revised traffic signal layout at this busy McKinstry Road/Derriaghy Road/Cutts junction.

The speed limit along the stretch of road has also been reduced to 40mph.

Work began in October 2024 after a series of road accidents at the busy junction.

Visiting the site, Minister Kimmins said: "This was a much sought after scheme for the area which has experienced a number of road traffic collisions over the years, and I am pleased that my Department has been able to deliver on its commitment to improve road safety for all road users in the vicinity. This busy road can carry up to 20,000 vehicles per day and the improvements will not only benefit drivers but the wider footways and PUFFIN/TOUCAN controlled crossings will provide safer facilities for those who wish to walk, wheel or cycle as well as better access to the Glider halt, local schools and businesses.

“This has been a complex project to plan and complete and I appreciate the cooperation of the public while the work has taken place.”

The Department urges drivers to approach the junction with caution as they get accustomed to the new signal phasing.

Some minor works to install high friction surfacing on approach to the junction and footway surfacing remain and will be completed over the next few weeks.