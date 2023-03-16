MLA Baker demands DfI meeting over Cutts collisions

A WEST Belfast MLA has requested a meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to discuss the upgrade of the Cutts junction in Dunmurry.



Sinn Féin's Danny Baker has requested the meeting after a series of collisions at the busy junction over the Christmas and New Year period – including one incident in which three children were hospitalised after a two-vehicle collision at the beginning of February.



Mr Baker said: “It is disappointing they have not committed to a further onsite meeting, particularly as there has been a number of road accidents at this dangerous junction over recent months.



“This is a very serious issue that clearly needs to be addressed quickly, and I have again asked the Department to reconsider its decision not to facilitate a site meeting.”



He added: “I will continue to urge the Department to ensure this junction is upgraded to make it safer for drivers and help prevent collisions.”