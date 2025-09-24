21 unlawful uses of covert powers by PSNI to attempt to uncover journalists sources

REVIEW: The McCullough report followed legal action by journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey and allegations that other journalists, and lawyers, might have had their phones monitored

AN independent report has revealed 21 unlawful uses of covert PSNI powers to attempt to uncover journalists' sources.

A 200-page report by lawyer Angus McCullough KC was published on Wednesday.

However, Mr McCullough concluded that the PSNI's surveillance of journalists and lawyers is not "widespread or systemic".

The report follows legal action by journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney and allegations that other journalists, and lawyers, might have had their phones monitored.

The PSNI previously admitted ten attempts to use the communications data of journalists to try to identify their sources. But the report found 21 instances, all pre-2015, which are "considered unlawful" and which relate to eight journalists, including Mr McCaffrey.

Reacting to the report, Barry McCaffrey said: "We have been told time and again that the police have disclosed all the relevant information about our case and there is nothing more to see. Yet today we find out there is more to see.

"The McCullough Review shows the PSNI have repeatedly misled the courts in Belfast and London. We are dismayed the PSNI have disrespected the court orders and have failed to notify the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO) of their unlawful misconduct.

“We still remain committed to telling the truth about what happened at Loughinisland, and we still must raise the alarm about press freedom in Northern Ireland.”

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister has called on the Secretary of State to bring forward new oversight mechanisms and a full public inquiry to examine the relationship between and methods of surveillance of journalists by the PSNI and the security services.

“Freedom of the press and a right to privacy are pillars of any democratic society. These are civil liberties that should never be infringed upon," she said.

“Candour and transparency should always be forthcoming from police. Whilst this report is by no means a clean bill of health for the PSNI, and it is regretful that it took an outside individual to carry out a proper review to get to the bottom of some of some key issues in our police service, today is an important step in terms of holding those responsible to account.

“It has been clear since last weeks admissions that we now need a full public inquiry, driven by the Secretary of State, in order to properly investigate the role of MI5 and British state security forces in the unlawful surveillance of journalists."

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “I am pleased to learn that the Review has found no basis for concerns that PSNI surveillance of journalists or lawyers is widespread or systemic. The Review rightfully highlights that we have to improve our processes, and we will.

“I see the McCullough Review as being akin to a health check that has highlighted a need for improvements and, organisationally, I can absolutely stipulate that we will make those improvements.

"We will implement the recommendations of the Review and adhere to safeguards and considerations for those with a special category status. We want to be the best across policing.

Sinn Féin MLA and party policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly said: “Sinn Féin is assessing the 200-page report and the actions necessary to restore confidence. Public trust - especially among those targeted - has been badly damaged. That trust will only be rebuilt by firm, transparent and time-bound accountability.



“Given the gravity of these issues, we are actively considering pursuing a Section 60 inquiry to fully examine how and why these practices were authorised and conducted, and to ensure cooperation from all relevant agencies. The public deserves the full truth - not a partial picture.

“We also see merit in implementing the Patten recommendation on enhanced oversight: appointing a senior judicial figure based here to supervise surveillance, the use of informers, undercover deployments and communications interception. This added layer of independent scrutiny would be a practical safeguard against any return to unlawful practices.”