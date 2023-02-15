£25k Mount Eagles Square investment will see rejuvenation of the area

A £25,000 investment to rejuvenate Mount Eagles Square has been secured, a Colin councillor has confirmed.

The investment will see the regeneration of Mount Eagles Square, improving shop fronts in the area and providing an event space for local groups.

Business owners and residents in the area have welcomed the news and say they look forward to seeing the square improvements take shape.

“We’re going to try and reclaim this as an open space, an events space for some of the groups over the summer,” Sinn Féin Councillor Joe Duffy told the Andersonstown News.

“We have the Mount Eagles Community Association, which I also chair, and we have one hall which isn’t ideal in the summer months when we have lots of kids in for summer scheme so we can use this space.

“We’re going to revamp and rejuvenate this space and bring it to life with street furniture and with the shops make it more vibrant around the area. This includes new planters and flower baskets to bring the square to life.”

Adrian Garland, owner of the Mount Eagles Spar, said: “I look forward to the place getting cleaned and tidied up and making the place look a bit fresher.”