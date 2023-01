27-year-old woman charged following collision on Stewartstown Road

A 27-year-old woman has been charged following a road traffic collision on the Stewartstown Road on Saturday.

The collision occurred at the Michael Ferguson roundabout after 4:40pm on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that the woman was driving with “excess alcohol in breath” and “possession of a Class A controlled drug.”

The woman is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10th February.