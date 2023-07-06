South Belfast social housing will reflect district's history

SOCIAL HOUSING: An artist's impression of the new development

CLANMIL Housing is helping to regenerate a historic part of South Belfast with plans for a new development in two streets that have been closed since the 1980s.

The new development, designed by Studiorogers Architects, will recreate the historic street pattern of Posnett Street and Donegall Pass by reopening Ratcliffe Street and Chambers Street.

The housing association has submitted a planning application to Belfast City Council proposing to bring 28 new social and affordable homes to Posnett Street, next to Botanic Train Station, on land that is being transferred from the NI Housing Executive to assist with the regeneration.

Posnett street in the 1980s and today

While the 20 houses and eight apartments will be designed in a contemporary, modern style, the influence of the traditional terraced housing which once stood on the site will be reflected.

In line with Clanmil’s environmental strategy, the design incorporates photovoltaic panels which will be used to generate electricity, helping reduce energy costs to residents, and triple glazing to enhance the energy efficiency of the homes.

Jan Sloan, Executive Director of Development and New Business at Clanmil, said: “We are delighted to submit our plans which will restore two historic streets by delivering 28 modern family homes in the Donegall Pass area of the city.

"Providing homes for people to live well is our main aim at Clanmil and we are delighted to bring these much-needed new houses and apartments to Posnett Street.

"As well as playing our part in reducing the high waiting list for social housing in Belfast, we are also pleased to contribute to the regeneration of the Donegall Pass area.

"We would like to thank the constructive engagement from the community and elected representatives in the area, and hope they will continue to support our plans for new homes.”

A pre-application community consultation process was undertaken by Clanmil, supported by planning consultancy Turley, prior to submission of the planning application to Belfast City Council.

Subject to planning approval, the new homes are expected to begin construction in early 2024.