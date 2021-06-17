Sport set to benefit after £3.4m redevelopment of Bone Park approved

WELCOME: Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley at Marrowbone Park on the Bone Hills

A £3.4 million redevelopment of Marrowbone Park has been approved by Belfast City Council.

The works at the facility on the Bone Hills will include an extension of the existing 3G pitch, refurbishment of existing flood lighting, a replacement changing pavilion incorporating community facilities and a shelter for up to 100 spectators.

A new multi-use community event space, new street furniture, outdoor gym equipment and park lighting, a new inclusive/multi-age playground, new boundary fencing, a new pond/wetland wildlife area and landscape interventions including planting, woodland management, entrance improvements and all associated works were all approved.

The redevelopment plans were approved at Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday evening.

Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley said she was delighted the redevelopment plans was ratified.

Delighted the £3.4m redevelopment of the Bone Hills has got planning approval at Belfast City Council tonight.



The resizing of the pitch, proper changing facilities, pavilion and community space as well as street lighting and new 5 aside pitch will enhance the facility more pic.twitter.com/klTfzpDHkV — Cllr Nichola Bradley (@NicholaBradley) June 15, 2021

“Planning approval for the next stage of the Bone Hills Park development is fantastic and brings us one step closer to having local top class sports and play facilities for the Bone and Ardoyne area,” she said.

“The total investment of approximately £3.5m will upgrade the facility to include changing facilities and enable local teams to compete at a higher league level.

“This multi-million pound development will now include bright and safe lighting and fencing meaning the sports pitches can be used all year round and provide increased security for the facilities.

“The current pitch will now be extended which was the priority for several local sports clubs and a new five-a-side pitch will be installed.

“There had been problems previously at the site including repeated damage done to the children’s play park and soft surfaces, and this plan will see a new more secure children’s play area which will be well lit and on the same level as the other pitches.

“This project has been a long hard battle for all involved and we are finally seeing a bright light at the end of the tunnel so well done to all the partners involved and to everyone that has helped us to reach this significant point.

“Sport and play are a huge part of community life and provide such positive avenues for local young people.

“We have seen the benefits of the GAA facilities at the Cricky and how it has become such a well-used resource.

“I’m confident that the Bone Hills development will be a similar community hub of sporting activity.

“I wish to pay particular tribute to the many local residents that have helped out during the process and it’s now time to get on with the work to complete the vision for this vital community resource.”