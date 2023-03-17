£365,000 road improvement scheme begins in Upper Hightown Road

A £365,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme in Upper Hightown Road in North Belfast has started this week.

The improvement works will extend for a distance of approximately 1,200 metres from Crumlin Road.

To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.

The majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all works will be completed by March 27, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Whilst the Department say they have carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.