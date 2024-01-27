Spirited programme promised as 4 Corners Festival returns

FESTIVAL TIME: The annual 4 Corners Festival is back for another packed line-up of events at the beginning of February

THE annual 4 Corners Festival is back for another packed line-up of events at the beginning of next month.

The festival, which will feature a range of art, music, discussion, sport and faith-inspired events, runs from February 1 to 11 in venues across the city.

Now in its 12th year, the festival was conceived as a way to inspire people from across the city to transform it for the peace and wellbeing of all.

This year's theme is 'Our stories…Towards A Culture Of Hope', which is about inviting everyone to contribute their narratives, weaving a tapestry that reflects the essence of belonging and unity within the city’s diverse community.

Co-founder, Father Martin Magill explained that while in the past there was a focus on peace-making, the festival was about to take the next step.

“I see the 4 Corners Festival as making a contribution towards peace building, where people meet, get to know one another and are encouraged to keep meeting long after the festival has finished for another year. In many, 4 Corners is a catalyst in building relationships,” he said.

Fellow co-founder, Reverend Steve Stockman said the traditional divides have changed much in recent years and that’s one of the things that keeps him involved.

“It is those moments where people come to a part of the city they’ve never been in before and they meet somebody across whatever the divides are,” he explained.

“Of course, we have the traditional Catholic/Protestant divide and that’s one of our major divides in Belfast, but there are other races in Belfast now too so there are all those kinds of divides, but there’s also class divides.”

For a full list of events and to book tickets, visit https://www.4cornersfestival.com/festival-years/2024-festival/