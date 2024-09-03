45 arrests and 35 in court over race hate disorder

FORTY-FIVE people have been arrested and 35 individuals have appeared in court over race hate disorder that plagued the greater Belfast area over the past month.

Police are currently looking through 3,500 hours of CCTV with the PSNI promising to release further images of people they want to talk to in connection with their investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “Our investigation team continue to rigorously pursue those involved in the recent disorder and violence and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those who are responsible for attacking people and property. To date we have arrested 45 individuals, 35 of whom have been charged with offences linked to these incidents, including those for inciting the disorder we have seen, through their on line activity. The Investigation team are working through over 3,500 hours of CCTV and Body Worn Video footage and we are determined that persons who attacked homes and businesses, involved in public disorder and intimidating members of the minority ethnic communities will be brought before the Courts.

“We have released 19 images of individuals whom we want to talk to in connection with ongoing investigations and nine of those have already been identified. We will continue to release further images and I am hopeful that the wider community will continue to help us identify these individuals and stand up against hate crime in all its forms."

Anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any hate crime to should contact Police on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.