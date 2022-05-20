50th Anniversary: Clarke’s Spar quickly becomes a firm community favourite

CLARKE’S Spar opened at the Twin Spires complex ten weeks ago and has quickly become a firm favourite of the lower Falls community.



The store has a wide offering including their Daily Deli which serves up a range of mouth-watering sandwiches and lunches, two Barista Bar coffee machines, slushies and Mullin’s Ice Cream alongside Spar’s fantastic variety of products and offers.



Discussing how thankful they are of the communities support, Paula Clarke who owns the store alongside Emma Cowan, said: “It is great to see everyone coming in and saying that they are glad we are there.



“It saves people having to get a taxi to other retailers and we couldn’t fault their support.

“We had a wee bit of a difficult start with a couple of attacks on the store but people are still coming in and saying how great it is to see us still here. Our customers really appreciate our range and they have been very friendly and helpful to us. The community have been a great support and we are very happy to be there supporting them. Ourselves and the team really do appreciate the support of each and every customer who comes through our doors and long may that continue.



“We hope to also continue to expand our offering and any products that we don’t currently stock but our customers want, we will try and source.”



In addition to their wide range of products, Clarke’s Spar also offer a PayPoint and National Lottery services.