580k embankment improvements get under way

IMPROVEMENTS: Work on the Stranmillis Embankment cycling and pedestrian tracks got under way this week

A £580,000 pedestrian and cycling improvement scheme for Stranmillis Embankment in South Belfast is under way.

The work to upgrade 1.2km of the riverside's eastern footway and cycle track began on Monday and is expected to take 15 weeks to complete.

Infrastructure Minister O’Dowd said: “This substantial investment includes reconstruction and improvement of the existing segregated cycle track and footway along the Stranmillis Embankment, between Ormeau Road and Governor's Bridge.

"The cycle track will be one of the first schemes to benefit from new intuitive red surfacing and splayed kerbs to increase safety and usable width for cycling, while the footway reconstruction will significantly improve the pavement surface for pedestrians along the route.

“I am committed to ensuring that active travel is an attractive option for those who want to walk, wheel and cycle for many of the shorter everyday journeys. Part of this commitment includes maintaining the existing assets that we have to ensure that they remain attractive to users.

"Once completed, the scheme will provide improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists along the popular route that provides connections to Queen’s University, Botanic Gardens, the Lagan Towpath and Riverside Path.

“My department is also currently consulting on the Active Travel Delivery Plan for a number of towns and villages across the north and I would encourage everyone to engage with the consultation by responding via our website or by attending one of the public engagement events.

"Your journey matters and by making little changes and thinking about how we could travel differently, we can all make a big difference.”

The department has warned that due to the nature of the work it will be necessary to close sections of the cycle track and footway. Advisory signs and alternative routes will be in place and updated as the work progresses for both vehicular traffic and cyclists.

It added that work operations and traffic management have been designed to minimise inconvenience.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, it's thought the works will be substantially complete by May 2025.